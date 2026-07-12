Russia hits Ukrainian infrastructure, fuel storage

12 July 2026 12:39 (UTC+04:00)

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Russian forces announced that they launched coordinated long-range and drone attacks on the Odesa and Chornomorsk ports, reportedly striking military cargo facilities, fuel storage, and transport vessels overnight, AzerNEWS reports.

Concurrently, the Ukrainian military reported that a separate Russian strike hit an infrastructure facility in the Chernihiv region's Pryluky district in the north of the country. The attack triggered a massive blaze, prompting Ukrainian emergency responders to deploy specialized robotic firefighting equipment.

Last night, five people were killed and 30 wounded when two glide bombs hit a crowded area in the northern city of Sumy, Ukrainian authorities said on Saturday.

One of the bombs hit a bus stop, and pictures showed a destroyed yellow bus with one of its ⁠⁠sides ripped off.

Two more people were killed, and another was wounded earlier in the day by a missile strike on the southern port city of Odesa, while a drone hit a civilian enterprise in the eastern city of Kharkiv, wounding seven.

One other person died in a Russian attack on the eastern town of Sloviansk.

Ballistic missiles and specialised drone swarms struck multiple districts across Kyiv, wounding at least 11 civilians and damaging critical infrastructure in the capital.

The complex assault highlights the escalating threat facing Kyiv’s airspace as defenders ration depleted air defence stockpiles while waiting for Western military aid to arrive.