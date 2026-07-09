German drone sets speed record

9 July 2026 22:12 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

German company Quantum Systems has successfully tested its experimental electric aircraft, the Apex Recorder, which reportedly reached a top speed of 700 km/h during flight trials, AzerNEWS reports.

If the result is officially verified by the International Aviation Federation (FAI), Apex Recorder will become the world’s fastest electric aircraft, setting a new record in the rapidly developing field of electric aviation.

The company is currently waiting for official confirmation of the achievement and is preparing to attempt breaking two additional world records.

The current speed record for an electric aircraft belongs to the Rolls-Royce Spirit of Innovation, which previously reached 555.9 km/h.

Quantum Systems stated that Apex Recorder was created as a technology demonstrator designed to showcase the future potential of electric aviation rather than for commercial use. The project took more than a year to develop, and the current result is only an intermediate milestone.

The achievement highlights how quickly electric aviation is evolving. Advances in lightweight materials, battery technology, and high-performance electric propulsion systems could play a major role in creating faster, cleaner, and more efficient aircraft in the future.