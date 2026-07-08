Rutte: Türkiye's S-400 system not a NATO issue
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte deflected two of the sharpest questions at the Ankara summit on Wednesday, framing both as matters beyond the alliance's remit, AzerNEWS reports.
On Türkiye's Russian-made S-400 air defense system, which remains a longstanding point of contention that led to Ankara's ejection from the F-35 program, Rutte called it a bilateral issue between Turkey and the United States.
On Greenland, Rutte repeated that Trump "absolutely has a point" about countering the Russian and Chinese threat in the Arctic, but refused to address sovereignty, calling it a trilateral matter between Denmark, the United States, and Greenland.
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