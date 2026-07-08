Rutte: Türkiye's S-400 system not a NATO issue

8 July 2026 21:38 (UTC+04:00)

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte deflected two of the sharpest questions at the Ankara summit on Wednesday, framing both as matters beyond the alliance's remit, AzerNEWS reports.

On Türkiye's Russian-made S-400 air defense system, which remains a longstanding point of contention that led to Ankara's ejection from the F-35 program, Rutte called it a bilateral issue between Turkey and the United States.

On Greenland, Rutte repeated that Trump "absolutely has a point" about countering the Russian and Chinese threat in the Arctic, but refused to address sovereignty, calling it a trilateral matter between Denmark, the United States, and Greenland.