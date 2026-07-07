Culture Ministry, ARKA introduce Creative Cinema Incubation Program

7 July 2026 11:43 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The Creative Cinema Incubation Program will be launched to foster the development of creative potential in the country's film industry, AzerNEWS reports.

The program is jointly organized by the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry and the Azerbaijan Cinema Agency (ARKA), and the Creative Center.

The project is being implemented within the framework of the "Azerbaijani Culture – 2040" Concept and the Ministry of Culture's Action Plan for the Development of the Cinematography Sector (2026–2027).

The primary objective of the program is to support creative talent, develop innovative ideas, encourage young people to pursue careers in the film industry, and stimulate the establishment of new businesses in the sector.

The program is intended for students and young professionals working in the fields of culture, arts, design, cinema, technology, and the creative industries, and will consist of three stages.

During the Masterclasses stage, participants will meet with local and international experts to learn about topics such as attracting investment, transforming ideas into business models, the application of artificial intelligence in filmmaking, film marketing, and screenwriting.

In the Ideathon – Filmaton stage, participating teams will develop projects including short films of up to three minutes, film poster designs, AI-generated animation, screenplays, as well as mobile applications and other innovative services related to the film industry.

As part of the Incubation Program, selected teams will receive mentorship, specialized training, office support, and opportunities to collaborate with professionals from the film industry. The projects developed during the program will be presented at a Demo Day held at the end of the incubation process.

Young people who wish to participate in the program can complete their online registration via the designated registration link.