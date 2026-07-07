Trump: Xi visit to US potentially on September 24

7 July 2026 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

US President Donald Trump announced on Monday that Chinese President Xi Jinping is expected to visit the White House towards the end of September, tentatively scheduled for September 24, AzerNEWS reports.

"For instance, [Chinese] President Xi [Jinping] is coming here toward the end of September, 24, I believe," Trump said at a Rose Garden Club Lunch as he discussed the construction of his controversial White House ballroom.

The timing would coincide with the UN General Assembly in New York that month.

For the record, the last time U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping met was during a state visit to Beijing, China, from May 13 to May 15, 2026.

The three-day summit focused on trade, Taiwan, and the Strait of Hormuz. Prior to that, the two leaders held talks in October 2025 on the sidelines of the APEC summit in Busan, South Korea.