Georgia expects Azerbaijani investment in Anaklia Deep-Sea port project

6 July 2026 15:39 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Georgian Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development Mariam Kvrivishvili announced that the government has decided to build the Anaklia Deep-Sea Port under the "Landlord" model, AzerNEWS reports.

According to her, under this model, Georgia will remain the owner of the main maritime and port infrastructure, while also ensuring its development and management. The approach will allow the country to develop the Anaklia port in partnership not with a single state, as previously planned, but with multiple countries and companies simultaneously. This, she said, will create better conditions for attracting cargo flows and ensuring the port operates at maximum efficiency.

Kvrivishvili noted that the main goal of the decision is to turn Anaklia into a hub for international interests, capital, and cargo flows, with participation from partner countries and taking their interests into account.

The minister emphasized that while the state will be responsible for building road and railway connections to Anaklia, investments in container and bulk cargo terminals will be made by international investors and private operators. The Georgian government welcomes investments from countries involved in the Middle Corridor, including China, Central Asian states, and Azerbaijan.

She also added that this important decision will strengthen national interests and create new economic opportunities.