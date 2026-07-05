AZAL warns of delays on Baku–Nakhchivan flights due to adverse weather
Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) has announced that a number of flights on the Baku–Nakhchivan–Baku route scheduled for July 5, 2026, may be delayed or postponed due to unstable weather conditions in Nakhchivan, AzerNEWS reports.
According to AZAL's Press Service, the expected disruptions are linked to unfavorable weather affecting flight operations in the region.
The airline noted that passengers will be informed in detail of any changes to their flight schedules and advised travelers to follow official AZAL updates for the latest information.
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