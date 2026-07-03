Albania to raise defense spending

3 July 2026 22:00 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

The Albanian government plans to increase defense spending by an additional 10.3 billion leks (approximately €109.5 million) under its updated 2026 budget, raising total military expenditure to around 2.6% of GDP, AzerNEWS reports.

This was announced by Albania’s Finance Minister Petrit Malaj, who stated that the revised allocation is intended to strengthen national defense capabilities and accelerate the modernization of the armed forces.

According to the minister, the additional funding will support upgrades in military equipment, logistics systems, and training programs, ensuring greater operational readiness in line with NATO standards.

The revised budget also includes provisions for the recruitment of 300 new service members, aimed at reinforcing personnel levels across key defense units.

Albania’s continued increase in military spending reflects its broader commitment to meeting NATO capability targets and enhancing its role within the alliance’s collective security framework.

Analysts note that the country’s defense reforms are part of a wider regional trend in the Balkans, where several NATO members are expanding budgets in response to heightened security concerns in Europe and the evolving strategic environment.