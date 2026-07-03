Ukraine says it destroyed 7 Russian jets in Crimea

3 July 2026 20:20 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

The Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) said on Friday that it carried out a drone strike on the Saki and Gvardiyske military airfields in Russian-occupied Crimea as part of Ukraine's 40-day operation to pressure Russia to negotiate a peace deal, AzerNEWS reports.

The SBU cited preliminary information stating that at least seven fighter jets were destroyed at Saki, which houses Su-30SM, Su-30, and Su-24 jets and frontline bombers.

The SBU also targeted two hangars at the Gvardiyske airfield, which store Shahed drones and aviation equipment. The service said the sites are key Russian air bases in Crimea.

"It is from there that tactical aircraft regularly take off, carrying out missile and bomb strikes on the territory of Ukraine and supporting the actions of the Russian group in the southern direction," it explained.