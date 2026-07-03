3 July 2026 19:17 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

The South Caucasus is a region that inherently possesses all the necessary ingredients to emulate the prosperity, stability, and high living standards of the Baltic states, the Persian Gulf, or even Scandinavia. Geographically blessed as a vital crossroads between East and West, and endowed with rich natural resources, this pivotal land should logically support a population thriving in wealth and security. Yet, the stark reality on the ground paints a tragic contrast. Instead of standard-setting welfare and economic integration, the inhabitants of this region have endured decades of artificially sustained hardship, displacement, and economic stagnation. When exploring the root causes of this unfulfilled promise, one is inevitably confronted by the destructive, irredentist policies and systemic ethnic animosity that have been driven by nationalist factions in Armenia for decades.

The profound depth of this ideological conditioning is vividly illustrated by the contemporary rhetoric found within Armenian society itself. A recent opinion poll conducted among residents in Gyumri offers a sobering glimpse into this collective mindset. Respondents expressed an overt distrust toward their neighbors, explicitly stating that they have never trusted and will never trust a Turkic, while questioning what kind of peace could possibly be discussed. Others lamented that they are constantly being threatened with war, concluding that those who refuse to fight and defend themselves will simply disappear, drawing parallels to catastrophic events from a century ago. This deeply ingrained anxiety and outright rejection of regional coexistence are not accidental; they are the direct consequence of decades of state-sponsored ideological propaganda that has normalized hatred against Azerbaijanis and Turkish, elevating it to a nearly pathological feature of public discourse.

To truly reverse this dangerous trajectory, the Armenian state must undertake serious, institutional measures to combat hate speech and dismantle these deeply rooted prejudices. A foundational shift is required, beginning with comprehensive educational reforms that proactively cultivate literacy in tolerance, coexistence, and multiculturalism within schools and universities. In this particular context, Azerbaijan’s structural model of multiculturalism, where diverse ethnic and religious communities have historically coexisted in harmony, serves as a tangible regional example of how diversity can be embraced as a collective strength rather than a source of perpetual friction.

The economic and human toll of failing to foster such tolerance has been catastrophic. "Following the moment the region finally liberated itself from Russia's clutches and exploitation to secure its independence, the South Caucasus was violently dragged into an intense cycle of militarization driven by irredentist territorial claims. Instead of channeling precious capital into vital social projects, healthcare, infrastructure, and education, both the region was forced to allocate billions of dollars toward military buildup and defense procurement. The consequences of this senseless hostility, created by Armenian nationalist, extended far beyond state budgets. Hundreds of thousands of innocent civilians were forced into displacement, becoming refugees as entire towns and villages were systematically destroyed.

Today, the financial resources required to reconstruct these ruined settlements and safely repatriate displaced communities rival, if not exceed, the staggering amounts spent on armaments. The human cost is even more devastating: thousands of lives have been lost, and tens of thousands have suffered life-altering injuries, placing an immense social and psychological burden on both societies. Furthermore, the prolonged occupation of twenty percent of Azerbaijan’s internationally recognized territories for three decades completely paralyzed regional development.

Compounding this tragedy, Azerbaijan now stands as one of the most heavily landmine-contaminated nations in the world. Tens of thousands of hectares of highly fertile agricultural land have lain completely dormant for thirty years, and due to the pervasive threat of hidden explosives, they will remain unusable for the foreseeable future. Humanitarian demining is an incredibly slow, grueling, hazardous, and capital-intensive endeavor. The severe depletion of the active labor force, the inability to utilize prime agricultural land, and the diversion of massive financial reserves away from productive economic sectors to fund military readiness and post-conflict reconstruction have inevitably fueled high inflation.

Regrettably, short-sighted Armenian nationalists appear fundamentally blind to these harsh socioeconomic realities. A population of roughly two million people, completely surrounded geographically by Azerbaijanis and Turkish people, continues to be subjected to inflammatory rhetoric from radical voices who actively reject the olive branch of peace extended to them. The ultimate question that the region must confront is simple: Have there not been enough casualties? Has the futility of war not been sufficiently proven? It is high time to abandon destructive myths, embrace rational diplomacy, and finally unlock the immense, long-delayed potential of a peaceful South Caucasus.