President Ilham Aliyev sends congratulatory letter to President of Belarus

3 July 2026 12:27 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko, AzerNEWS reports.

The text of the letter was published on the official website of the President of Azerbaijan.

''Dear Aleksandr Grigoryevich,

Please accept my sincere congratulations and best wishes on the occasion of the national holiday — Independence Day of the Republic of Belarus.

Relations between Azerbaijan and Belarus are characterized by a high level of mutual understanding and close cooperation. The strong traditions of friendship and mutual support between our peoples, as well as the successful implementation of agreements reached at the highest level, fill our interstate relations with meaningful content and contribute to strengthening bilateral cooperation across a wide range of areas.

I am confident that, through our joint efforts, the multifaceted interaction and strategic partnership between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Belarus will continue to expand and deepen for the benefit of our friendly peoples and countries.

On this festive day, I wish you, dear Aleksandr Grigoryevich, robust health, happiness, and success in your responsible state activities, and the friendly people of Belarus lasting well-being and prosperity,'' the letter reads.