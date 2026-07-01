EU sees bright future for South Caucasus, Ursula von der Leyen says

1 July 2026 17:50 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has reaffirmed the European Union's commitment to strengthening its partnership with Azerbaijan and supporting a stable and prosperous South Caucasus, AzerNEWS reports.

In a post on social media platform X​, von der Leyen said the EU envisions "a bright future for the South Caucasus: connected, peaceful and prosperous."

"We want to help build that future," she wrote.

Von der Leyen also emphasized her visit's focus on deepening cooperation between the European Union and Azerbaijan.

"I'm also here to deepen the EU-Azerbaijan partnership. From trade to transport. From energy to the economy," she added.