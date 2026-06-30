Azerbaijan to launch first domestically produced vaccine

30 June 2026 15:48 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Azerbaijan plans to begin production of its first domestically developed veterinary vaccine by the end of this year, marking a significant step toward strengthening the country's veterinary and animal health sector, AzerNEWS reports.

It was announced by Chairman of the Azerbaijan Food Safety Agency (AQTA), Goshgar Tahmazli, in a joint interview with Trend News Agency and Khazar TV.

According to Tahmazli, the vaccine, named "Rabisafe," is being developed at the Food Safety Institute's production facility in the Guba district. The vaccine is designed to protect animals against rabies and will be produced entirely in Azerbaijan.

"Starting next year, Azerbaijan will carry out rabies vaccination campaigns for both wild and domestic animals using vaccines produced locally," Tahmazli said.

He added that vaccination of wild animals will be conducted using vaccine-laced bait specifically designed for wildlife. Since the vaccines fully comply with international standards, Azerbaijan also plans to export them to other countries in the future.

Tahmazli noted that the country intends to expand domestic production to include additional veterinary medicines and vaccines for the livestock and poultry sectors.

Image: Benoit Tessier / Reuters