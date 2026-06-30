Azerbaijani-origin businessman receives prestigious Russian state award

30 June 2026 10:56 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

God Nisanov, a billionaire of Azerbaijani origin and chairman of the board of directors of the "Kiyevskaya Ploshchad" Holding, has been awarded Russia's Order of Alexander Nevsky, AzerNEWS reports.

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed the corresponding decree No. 454 on June 28.

Nisanov has previously received several state awards and honorary titles from both Azerbaijan and Russia.

In 2011, he was awarded Azerbaijan's "Taraqqi" (Progress) Medal by President Ilham Aliyev for his contribution to strengthening friendship between peoples and supporting the development of the Azerbaijani diaspora.

In January 2014, Russian President Vladimir Putin presented him with the Order of Dostluq (Friendship).

In 2016, President Ilham Aliyev awarded Nisanov the 3rd Degree Order "For Service to the Fatherland" in recognition of his role in promoting friendship between nations and supporting the Azerbaijani diaspora.

In 2022, he was further awarded Azerbaijan's Order of Friendship for his continued contribution to strengthening international ties and diaspora development.

Most recently, on April 15, 2026, the Legislative Assembly of St. Petersburg conferred upon Nisanov the honorary title of "Honorary Philanthropist of St. Petersburg" in recognition of his charitable activities.