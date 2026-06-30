President Ilham Aliyev sends letter to Acting President of Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela

30 June 2026 20:05 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev sent a letter to Delcy Rodríguez, Acting President of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela.

The text of the letter was published on the official website of the President of Azerbaijan.

''Your Excellency,

We are deeply shocked by the news of the powerful earthquake in Venezuela, which has caused numerous casualties and destruction.

In connection with this tragedy, on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my deepest condolences to you, to the families and loved ones of those who perished, and to the entire people of Venezuela, and I wish a swift recovery to the injured,'' the letter reads.