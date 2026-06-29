Georgia reportedly in advanced talks on joining US-backed Gaza stabilization force

29 June 2026 14:41 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Georgia is engaged in advanced negotiations on contributing troops to a proposed US-backed international stabilization force in the Gaza Strip, AzerNEWS reports via the Israeli media.

Citing Israel's Channel 12, The Times of Israel reported that similar discussions are also underway with Vietnam regarding participation in the initiative.

The proposed International Stabilisation Force (ISF) forms part of US President Donald Trump's 20-point Gaza peace plan. Under the proposal, the multinational force would train and support Palestinian police units in Gaza while coordinating with Jordan and Egypt, both of which are described as having extensive experience in the field.

The plan envisions the ISF serving as a long-term internal security mechanism, working alongside Israel and Egypt to secure Gaza's borders and prevent the smuggling of weapons into the enclave. The force would gradually assume responsibility for security control in Gaza from the Israeli military.

In November, the UN Security Council approved a US-sponsored resolution endorsing Trump's Gaza plan, including the establishment of the ISF.

The report also said that the US-led Civil-Military Coordination Centre (CMCC), established in southern Israel in October to oversee implementation of the peace plan, is expected to undergo restructuring and be renamed the Gaza Aid Centre. According to diplomats cited by Channel 12, the ISF is expected to assume a greater operational role within the new framework.

The Trump-chaired Board of Peace, initially created to oversee Gaza's administrative transition after Hamas and later expanded to promote peacebuilding initiatives, did not deny the reports.

According to The Times of Israel, citing Channel 12, the Board of Peace said that the ISF and the Civil-Military Coordination Centre are preparing "different models for closer coordination and integration" as the mission expands. It added that no reduction in personnel is currently planned and confirmed that discussions with additional countries regarding troop contributions are ongoing.