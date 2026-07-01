Leyla Aliyeva reviews ongoing restoration works at Muhammad Fuzuli Park in Sheki [PHOTOS]

1 July 2026 10:09 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

On June 30, Leyla Aliyeva, Vice President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, visited the Muhammad Fuzuli Culture and Recreation Park in the city of Sheki, AzerNEWS reports.

\ Leyla Aliyeva was briefed on the restoration and reconstruction work planned for the park.

The park, which was established in 1951, is set to undergo extensive restoration and renovation.

It was noted that the park was once home to the "Summer Theater," one of the most popular leisure venues for local residents and visitors, where musical and theatrical groups as well as renowned cultural and artistic figures regularly performed. The audience was informed that between 1975 and 1980, the 1,800-seat Summer Theater hosted performances by the outstanding Azerbaijani pop and opera singer Rashid Behbudov, People's Artist Zeynab Khanlarova, and the Azerbaijan State Symphony Orchestra under the direction of conductor and composer Niyazi. In 1981, theater companies staged performances featuring Nasiba Zeynalova and Hajibaba Baghirov. In addition, from 1982 to 1995, the venue hosted concerts by well-known mugham performers and singers including Alibaba Mammadov, Mahabbat Kazimov, Mammadbagir Bagirzade, Melekkhanim Eyubova, Nisa Gasimova, Sahavat Mammadov, Zaur Rzayev, and others.

As part of the renovation work being carried out in the park, the bust of the great Azerbaijani poet Muhammad Fuzuli was removed, restored, and reinstalled in the recreation area.

It was emphasized that the main objective of the restoration project is to restore the frescoes, works by local sculptors, and the theater, attract audiences once again, and transform the park into a family recreation destination.