Russia’s largest space communications station reportedly targeted in drone attack

30 June 2026 13:44 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

A major space communications facility in Russia has reportedly been attacked, AzerNEWS reports, citing monitoring and open-source intelligence (OSINT) channels.

The Telegram monitoring channel Supernova+ published footage allegedly showing drones flying over Moscow region airspace, with claims that they were heading toward the capital.

OSINT sources also reported strikes in Dubna, where Ukrainian defense forces are said to have targeted a space communications center during the night of June 22. Subsequent satellite imagery reportedly confirmed damage consistent with an attack on the facility.

The Dubna space communications center is considered the largest space communications station in Russia. According to information published on the website of the Russian operator, in the 1980s it was used to establish international satellite telephone channels with the United States, the United Kingdom, and Brazil, as well as government communications between Russian leadership and the leaders of the United States, France, and the United Kingdom.