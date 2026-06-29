Memorial Museum marks anniversary of prominent opera singer [PHOTOS]

29 June 2026 16:36 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

One of the most distinguished figures in Azerbaijani musical history, Bulbul holds an exceptional place as the founder of the national professional vocal school and a defining force in the development of the country's operatic tradition.

This year marks the 129th anniversary of his birth, observed through a series of commemorative events held in his honor.

A tribute concert dedicated to the memory of the renowned tenor has taken place at the Bulbul Memorial Museum, AzerNEWS reports.

The commemorative program was opened by the museum's director, Fargana Jabbarova, who highlighted Bulbul's outstanding achievements and his invaluable role in the development of Azerbaijani culture.

Art historian and Doctor of Philosophy Saadat Takhmirazgizi also addressed the audience, emphasizing the celebrated singer's immense contribution to the formation and enrichment of Azerbaijan's musical culture.

The concert featured soloists from the Azerbaijan State Academic Musical Theatre, as well as talented young performers, including students of the Azerbaijan National Conservatory and pupils of its affiliated Arts Gymnasium. Established artists and emerging singers performed some of the immortal works from Bulbul's celebrated repertoire.

The evening concluded with a screening of archival footage, allowing guests to once again experience Bulbul's unforgettable performance of the famous Koroglu aria from Uzeyir Hajibayli's opera "Koroglu".

Murtuza Mashadi Rza oglu Mammadov (Bulbul) in Shusha is regarded as the founder of Azerbaijan's professional vocal school and one of the country's greatest opera singers. A lyric-dramatic tenor, celebrated khananda (mugham performer), and People's Artist of both Azerbaijan and the USSR, he became widely known by the nickname "Bulbul" ("nightingale") for his extraordinary voice.

Raised in Shusha's rich musical environment, Bulbul studied mugham from an early age and began his stage career in 1916. He later became a soloist at the Azerbaijan Opera and Ballet Theatre, performing leading roles in classic Azerbaijani operas by Uzeyir Hajibeyli and other composers.

After graduating from the Baku Conservatory in 1927, Bulbul continued his vocal training at the Milan Conservatory in Italy.

Upon returning to Azerbaijan, he devoted himself to teaching while pioneering a unique vocal style that blended Western classical techniques with Azerbaijani folk music and mugham. His work laid the foundation for professional vocal education in the country.

In addition to his performances, Bulbul made a lasting contribution to preserving Azerbaijan's musical heritage. He helped establish the Scientific Research Music Cabinet at the Azerbaijan State Conservatory, where folk songs were collected and transcribed into musical notation, inspiring generations of composers, including Gara Garayev, Fikrat Amirov, Niyazi, and Tofig Guliyev.

Bulbul received numerous prestigious honors during his lifetime, including the title of People's Artist of the USSR, a professorship at the Azerbaijan State Conservatory, the USSR State Prize, and the Order of Lenin.

He passed away in Baku on September 26, 1961, but his legacy continues through museums in Baku and Shusha, monuments, music schools bearing his name, and the International Bulbul Vocal Competition. His contribution to Azerbaijani music and culture remains an enduring source of national pride.