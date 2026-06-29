First Round of 16 team confirmed at FIFA World Cup 2026
The Round of 32 matches have begun at the FIFA World Cup 2026, which is being hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico, AzerNEWS reports.
One match was played on the opening day of the knockout stage. One of the tournament's host nations, Canada, faced South Africa.
The match, held at the "Sou-Fay" Stadium in Los Angeles, was decided by a single goal. Stephen Eustáquio scored in the 90+2nd minute to give Canada a 1–0 victory and send the Canadian national team through to the Round of 16.
Note that Canada will face the winner of the Netherlands vs. Morocco match in the next round.
FIFA World Cup 2026 is the 23rd edition of the tournament and the global men's football championship held every four years under FIFA. It is scheduled to run from June 11 to July 19, 2026.
This edition is being jointly hosted across 16 cities—11 in the United States, 3 in Mexico, and 2 in Canada.
It is the first time the World Cup is organised by three countries together, and also the first tournament to feature 48 teams instead of the previous 32-team format.
It is the first time since 2002 that multiple nations are co-hosting the competition. Mexico, having previously hosted in 1970 and 1986, will become the first country to host or co-host the World Cup three times.
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