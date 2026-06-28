Ronaldo and Bellingham make FIFA World Cup history with record achievement

28 June 2026 19:37 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Several notable statistical milestones have recorded after the latest group-stage matches at the FIFA World Cup, highlighting historic achievements by some of football's biggest stars, AzerNEWS reports.

According to FIFA, Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo entered World Cup history after scoring in the group stage. He became the first player ever to score at six different World Cup tournaments. At the age of 41, Ronaldo has also joined the list of the oldest goalscorers in World Cup history, ranking second in that category.

The Portugal captain's latest goal also saw him surpass legendary Portuguese striker Eusebio, becoming his country's top goalscorer in World Cup history.

Another milestone was achieved by England midfielder Jude Bellingham, who made his 50th appearance for the national team at the age of 22, becoming the youngest English player to reach this mark.

Despite dominating possession with 79 percent of the ball, England were held to a goalless draw. It was the 13th 0–0 draw recorded by England in World Cup history, the highest number among all national teams.

Meanwhile, thanks to victories involving Ronaldo and Croatia midfielder Luka Modrić, the World Cup witnessed a historic first — two players aged over 40 appeared in winning teams on the same day.

In the latest group-stage results, Portugal defeated Uzbekistan 5–0, while Colombia secured a 1–0 victory over Congo in Group K. In Group L, Croatia beat Panama 1–0, while the England–Ghana match ended in a goalless draw.

The FIFA World Cup 2026, jointly hosted by the United States, Mexico, and Canada, will conclude on July 19.