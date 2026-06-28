Azerbaijani culinary heritage and culture highlighted in France [PHOTOS]

A cultural event promoting Azerbaijani cuisine and traditions has been held in Paris, France, AzerNEWS reports.

The masterclass on dolma (stuffed grape leaves) took place at the Cultural Center of the Azerbaijani Embassy in France and was jointly organized by the embassy and the France–Azerbaijan Dialogue Association, with support from the Azerbaijan Diaspora Support Fund.

The session was led by well-known food blogger Ulviyya Mammadli, who opened the event with an engaging presentation on the rich history and diversity of Azerbaijani cuisine. She said that Azerbaijani culinary traditions are valued not only for their taste but also for their health benefits, adding that food is an important cultural bridge that brings people together, reflecting a nation's history, traditions, and way of life.

The food blogger noted that dolma is one of the oldest and most cherished dishes in Azerbaijani cuisine, adding that around 300 varieties of dolma are prepared across the country, with grape leaf dolma holding a special place among them.

During the hands-on workshop, participants were introduced to the ingredients used in preparing the dish, as well as the techniques for making the filling, wrapping the dolma, and cooking it properly. French participants actively joined the process, learning the practical skills of preparing grape leaf dolma themselves.

At the end of the session, guests had the opportunity to taste the freshly prepared dish and highly praised its distinctive flavor.

The culinary presentation continued with a traditional Azerbaijani tea table, where participants were introduced to national sweets and jams prepared by Ulviyya Mammadli. Around the tea table, guests engaged in friendly conversations and asked questions about Azerbaijani cuisine and culinary traditions.

The main goal of the event was to further promote Azerbaijani cuisine in France, showcase its rich culinary heritage, and strengthen cultural ties between the two nations.

The masterclass was warmly received by participants and was regarded as another meaningful contribution to the international recognition of Azerbaijani gastronomy.