National Academy of Sciences expands partnership with Vatican Apostolic Library and Apostolic Archive [PHOTOS]

28 June 2026 12:05 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

A meeting has been held at the Presidium of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS) with the participation of the Archivist and Librarian of the Holy Roman Church, Archbishop Giovanni Cesare Pagazzi; Prefect of the Vatican Apostolic Library, Don Mauro Mantovani; and Prefect of the Vatican Apostolic Archive, Father Rocco Ronzani, AzerNEWS reports citing Azertag.

Addressing the meeting,President of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS), Academician Isa Habibbayli, stressed that National Leader Heydar Aliyev had made exceptional contributions to the formation of modern Azerbaijan's international reputation and had laid the strong foundations of the country's independent statehood. He noted that under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, Azerbaijan has entered a new stage of development, is rapidly advancing, and is recognized as one of the influential countries in the world.

The ANAS President emphasized that Azerbaijan had been subjected to Armenia's occupation policy for many years, and that significant damage had been inflicted on the country’s historical, religious, and cultural heritage in Karabakh, including the destruction of mosques and cemeteries. He stressed that the Karabakh Victory was a historic achievement under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, and noted that large-scale restoration and reconstruction projects meeting modern standards are currently being carried out in Karabakh.

Academician Isa Habibbayli highlighted that cooperation between Azerbaijan and the Vatican has developed at a high level, noting that President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva attach special importance to relations with the Holy See.

Speaking about the significant contribution of First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva and the Heydar Aliyev Foundation to the development of Azerbaijan's international cultural relations, the ANAS President stated that the Foundation's projects implemented in different countries around the world make an important contribution to promoting Azerbaijan's historical and cultural heritage.

Academician Isa Habibbayli recalled that in September last year, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed between the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, ANAS, the Vatican Apostolic Library, and the Vatican Apostolic Archive, describing the document as an example of great trust and responsibility. He noted that the memorandum has opened new opportunities for scientific research and that, within the framework of the project, a researcher from the ANAS Institute of History and Ethnology will be sent to the Vatican for a six-month research visit.

Academician Isa Habibbayli stressed the importance of preparing a catalogue of archival materials, manuscripts, and documents related to Azerbaijan preserved in the Vatican Apostolic Library and Apostolic Archive as an initial step within the framework of joint cooperation. He noted that the Muhammad Fuzuli Institute of Manuscripts of ANAS and the Central Scientific Library of ANAS have extensive experience in this field.

This catalogue will serve as an important academic resource for future researchers. He added that although current studies are mainly focused on history, the collections also contain valuable materials related to literature, art, culture, and other fields. He expressed confidence that joint efforts by specialists from both sides will produce effective results.

Academician Isa Habibbayli stated that works prepared on the basis of materials preserved in the Vatican collections will contribute to the development of Azerbaijani science and provide new contributions to global scholarship.

In turn, Archbishop Giovanni Cesare Pagazzi, Archivist and Librarian of the Holy Roman Church, expressed gratitude for the hospitality and said he was pleased to be visiting Azerbaijan. He thanked the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Embassy of Azerbaijan to the Holy See for their role in signing the memorandum of understanding.

Noting that the Vatican Apostolic Library and Apostolic Archive preserve a wealth of materials, books, manuscripts, and documents, Archbishop Giovanni Cesare Pagazzi stressed the importance of implementing practical joint projects within the framework of the memorandum.

The guest supported the initiative to prepare a catalogue of archival materials and documents related to Azerbaijan preserved in the Vatican Apostolic Library and Apostolic Archive, saying that this step would facilitate the work of scholars in future research.

During the meeting, Don Mauro Mantovani, Prefect of the Vatican Apostolic Library, and Father Rocco Ronzani, Prefect of the Vatican Apostolic Archive, also delivered remarks, expressing their admiration for Baku's historic architecture and their interest in cooperation with Azerbaijani scholars. They noted that knowledge exchange in areas such as inventory preparation, catalogue development, and other fields would be beneficial for future cooperation.

Following the speeches, mutual gifts were exchanged and commemorative photographs were taken. The guests also toured the building of the ANAS Presidium.

It should be noted that in September last year, a memorandum of understanding was signed between the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences, the Vatican Apostolic Library, and the Vatican Apostolic Archive.

The memorandum was signed by Anar Alakbarov, Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Executive Director of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, and Archbishop Giovanni Cesare Pagazzi, Archivist and Librarian of the Holy Roman Church.