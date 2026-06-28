Azerbaijan Bar Association chairman presides over Master's Thesis Defenses at Baku State University [PHOTOS]

28 June 2026 12:23 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Master's thesis defenses have been held for students specializing in Sports Law and Tourism Law within the Law program at the Faculty of Law of Baku State University (BSU), AzerNEWS reports citing the Azerbaijan Bar Association.

The defense session was chaired by Anar Baghirov, Chairman of the Azerbaijan Bar Association and Doctor of Philosophy in Law.

Anar Baghirov noted in his remarks that, in recent years, cooperation memorandums have been signed with Baku State University and other higher education institutions across the country that have law faculties.

Within the framework of these partnerships, a number of successful initiatives have been implemented to strengthen students' professional training, organize internship programs, hold joint events, and increase young lawyers' interest in pursuing the legal profession.

The session, attended by prominent legal scholars, professors, academic staff, and members of the Master's Dissertation Council, featured the defense of three master's theses. Following the discussions, all dissertations received high evaluations, and the students successfully completed the defense process.

In recognition of his support for the Faculty of Law at Baku State University and legal education, Anar Baghirov was awarded the Honorary Diploma of the Faculty of Law on the occasion of its 50th anniversary.

It is worth noting that Anar Baghirov, Doctor of Philosophy in Law and Chairman of the Azerbaijan Bar Association, also heads the Master's Dissertation Councils of the Faculties of Law at Baku State University and the Academy of the Azerbaijan State Customs Committee.