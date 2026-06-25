Culture Minister participates in scientific conference at Int'l Maqom Art Forum [PHOTOS]

25 June 2026 18:17 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The Azerbaijan's Culture Minister, Adil Karimli, has participated in a scientific-practical conference held as part of the 3rd International Maqom Art Forum in Namangan, Uzbekistan, AzerNEWS reports.

Speaking at the conference titled "New Trends in Eastern Maqom: The Interconnection of Tradition and Innovation," Adil Karimli underlined that Azerbaijani mugham art holds a special place in the nation's cultural and national identity.

He noted that President Ilham Aliyev consistently provides strong support for all areas of culture, including the development and promotion of mugham art.

It was also highlighted that under the leadership of First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva, the Heydar Aliyev Foundation has implemented a wide range of projects aimed at preserving Azerbaijani mugham and promoting it both within the country and internationally, making a significant contribution to its global recognition and development.

Established in 2018 and organized every two years, the International Maqom Art Forum is regarded as a highly respected global cultural platform that brings together academic conferences, concert performances, masterclasses, and artistic discussions.

One of its key objectives is to showcase the rich traditions of Eastern musical heritage to an international audience, foster intercultural dialogue among countries, and encourage wider creative collaboration.

The involvement of the Azerbaijani delegation is especially significant, as it helps present the country's rich musical traditions on the world stage, supports the promotion of shared cultural values within the Turkic world, and contributes to the strengthening of cultural diplomacy.

The 3rd International Maqom Art Forum is currently underway in Namangan, Uzbekistan, taking place from June 23 to 26, 2026, under the auspices of UNESCO and ICESCO.

The forum has already begun with a large-scale opening ceremony attended by state leaders, ministers of culture, and representatives of international cultural organizations.

The opening session of the forum brought together participants from more than 80 countries, including cultural ministers, diplomats, musicians, and scholars. The President of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, officially opened the event and emphasized that maqom art is not only a musical tradition but also a spiritual and cultural bridge connecting peoples and civilizations.

The Azerbaijani delegation is actively participating in the forum. Azerbaijan's Culture Minister Adil Karimli is attending high-level sessions alongside other cultural leaders from Turkic states and international organizations. The participation reflects broader cultural cooperation within the Turkic world and strengthens ties in the field of intangible cultural heritage, especially between maqom and mugham traditions.

The forum program includes not only academic discussions but also international competitions for maqom ensembles, solo performers, and instrumentalists, as well as concerts featuring artists from Uzbekistan and abroad. These performances aim to showcase both traditional forms and modern interpretations of maqom music.

Alongside artistic events, the forum also serves as a platform for cultural diplomacy. Representatives of organizations such as TURKSOY, the Organization of Turkic States, and UNESCO are participating in discussions focused on preserving and promoting shared musical heritage across regions.