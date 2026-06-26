Leadership of the Ministry of Defense visits Alley of Honor, Victory Park, and Military Memorial Cemetery [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

26 June 2026 17:40 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

On the occasion of 26 June - Armed Forces Day and the 108th anniversary of the establishment of the Azerbaijan Army, the leadership of the Ministry of Defense, along with other officials, visited the grave of the National Leader, Heydar Aliyev, and Victory Park, AzerNEWS reports.

The Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov and the Ministry's senior leadership first visited the Alley of Honor, where they laid a wreath at the monument to the National Leader, Heydar Aliyev, and paid profound tribute to his memory.

The Ministry's leadership also visited the grave of the distinguished ophthalmologist, and academician Zarifa Aliyeva, where they laid roses in tribute and honored her memory with deep respect.

Subsequently, accompanied by a guard of honor, the delegation visited Victory Park and the Military Memorial Cemetery, where wreaths were laid at the monuments in tribute to the memory of Heroes.