Azerbaijan to assist in rebuilding and renovating schools in Syria

25 June 2026 15:45 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Member of Parliament for Aleppo, Tarik Sulo Cevizci, has stated at the 2nd Forum titled "Turkman Heritage: Solidarity of Civil Societies" held in Baku that Azerbaijan will support the restoration of 100 schools and the reconstruction of 10 schools in Syria, AzerNEWS reports citing Azertag.

Tarik Sulo Cevizci noted that Azerbaijan was one of the first countries to establish contact with Syria's new leadership following the beginning of a new era in the country. He added that Azerbaijan demonstrated its readiness to develop cooperation by sending diplomatic representatives to Syria, playing an important role in rebuilding relations between the two countries.

"Azerbaijan has supported Syria in economic, cultural, and social fields. In particular, assistance in the energy sector has contributed to Syria’s reconstruction and the improvement of basic services," he said.

Tarik Sulo Cevizci also stated that for the first time this year, Syrian students will be brought to Azerbaijan under the "Heydar Aliyev International Education Grant" program.

He added that Syrian students have also been invited to summer camps organized by Azerbaijan for the first time.

All these developments demonstrate that relations between Syria and Azerbaijan are steadily strengthening across all areas.

Note that the 2nd forum titled "Turkman Heritage: Solidarity of Civil Societies" in Baku was organized by the Korpu Turkman Heritage Research Center Public Union in partnership with the Azerbaijan's Agency on State Support to Non-Governmental Organizations.