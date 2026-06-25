Azerbaijan expresses condolences to Venezuela after deadly earthquake

25 June 2026 16:48 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan (MFA) has conveyed its condolences to Venezuela, AzerNEWS reports.

"We are deeply saddened by the devastating earthquake that struck Venezuela, causing tragic loss of life and widespread destruction.

We extend our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and express our solidarity with the people and government of Venezuela during this difficult time.

We wish a swift recovery to all those affected," the publication reads.

A pair of powerful earthquakes slammed Venezuela less than a minute apart Wednesday evening, collapsing buildings in the capital, Caracas, and leaving dozens dead and hundreds injured.

Acoording to Venezuela's interim president Delcy Rodríguez , at least 32 people have died in the earthquake and some 700 people are injured.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the epicenter of the first earthquake was near the town of San Felipe, about 100 miles west of the capital, and the second, larger earthquake, which had a magnitude of 7.5, hit only 39 seconds later close to the nearby town of Yumare.