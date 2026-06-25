Culture Minister attends grand opening of Andijan – Cultural Capital of Turkic World 2026 [PHOTOS]

25 June 2026 11:05 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijan's Culture Minister, Adil Karimli, has attended the ceremonial opening of "Andijan – Cultural Capital of the Turkic World 2026" during his official visit to Uzbekistan, AzerNEWS reports.

The event brought together culture ministers from Turkic states, representatives of international organizations, and prominent figures from the fields of culture and the arts.

The initiative aims to promote the shared historical and cultural heritage of the Turkic world while further strengthening cultural ties among Turkic nations. During the ceremony, speakers highlighted Andijan's rich history, its deep-rooted cultural traditions, and its significant contribution to the development of Turkic-Islamic civilization.

Participants emphasized the importance of the project as a platform for expanding cultural solidarity and humanitarian cooperation among Turkic peoples.

As part of the celebrations, audiences enjoyed an extensive concert program featuring music and dance ensembles from across the Turkic world. The performances showcased the diverse and vibrant cultural heritage of various nations, reflecting the unity and cultural richness of the Turkic community.

The Azerbaijani delegation's presence at the event reflected the country's ongoing efforts to deepen cultural cooperation within the Turkic world and safeguard its shared heritage.