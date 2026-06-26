UN: Nearly 1,000 rescue workers deployed to Venezuela after deadly earthquakes

26 June 2026 17:58 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Jens Laerke, spokesperson for the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), said that close to 1,000 rescue workers from 16 countries have been deployed to Venezuela in response to this week's deadly earthquakes, AzerNEWS reports.

According to Laerke, search and rescue teams from Italy, Colombia, Mexico, El Salvador, the United States, Chile, and Switzerland have already arrived in Venezuela. Additional teams from the United Kingdom, Germany, Jordan, Spain, Qatar, the Netherlands, France, the Czech Republic, and Ecuador are expected to arrive in the coming days.

Laerke also said that the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs has allocated $15 million from its Central Emergency Response Fund to support relief efforts in Venezuela.

At least 235 people have been killed and more than 4,300 injured in the earthquakes, according to the latest reports. The state of La Guaira, which has been declared a disaster zone, is among the hardest-hit areas.

Search and rescue operations, as well as damage assessments, remain ongoing.