UN: Nearly 1,000 rescue workers deployed to Venezuela after deadly earthquakes
Jens Laerke, spokesperson for the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), said that close to 1,000 rescue workers from 16 countries have been deployed to Venezuela in response to this week's deadly earthquakes, AzerNEWS reports.
According to Laerke, search and rescue teams from Italy, Colombia, Mexico, El Salvador, the United States, Chile, and Switzerland have already arrived in Venezuela. Additional teams from the United Kingdom, Germany, Jordan, Spain, Qatar, the Netherlands, France, the Czech Republic, and Ecuador are expected to arrive in the coming days.
Laerke also said that the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs has allocated $15 million from its Central Emergency Response Fund to support relief efforts in Venezuela.
At least 235 people have been killed and more than 4,300 injured in the earthquakes, according to the latest reports. The state of La Guaira, which has been declared a disaster zone, is among the hardest-hit areas.
Search and rescue operations, as well as damage assessments, remain ongoing.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!