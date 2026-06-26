First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva shared post on Armed Forces Day [PHOTO]

26 June 2026 00:35 (UTC+04:00)

The post states: "We are proud of our Army, which has brought the joy of Victory to our people! May Allah have mercy on our martyrs who heroically sacrificed their lives for the Motherland! May the Almighty protect our people and our beloved Azerbaijan!"

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva shared a post on her social media accounts dedicated to June 26 – Armed Forces Day, AzerNEWS reports.

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