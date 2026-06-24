Azerbaijan extends special quarantine regime

24 June 2026 14:04 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

The government of Azerbaijan has extended the country’s special quarantine regime aimed at preventing the spread of COVID-19 and its potential consequences, AzerNEWS reports.

According to a decision signed by Prime Minister Ali Asadov, the special quarantine measures across the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan will now remain in effect until 06:00 on October 1, 2026.

The previous extension had set the validity of the regime until 06:00 on July 1, 2026.

Authorities stated that the decision is intended to continue efforts to limit the spread of coronavirus infection and mitigate its possible impacts on public health.

The quarantine regime, first introduced during the COVID-19 pandemic, has been periodically extended as part of ongoing preventive measures.