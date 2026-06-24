Azerkhalcha and Faig Ahmed unveil exclusive 'From Sketch to Carpet' collection at new showroom in Icherisheher [PHOTOS]

24 June 2026 11:43 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerkhalcha OJSC has presented a new carpet collection titled "From Sketch to Carpet" at the company's has recently opened showroom in the historic part of Baku – Icherisheher, AzerNEWS reports.

The presentation of the project and the new Azerkhalcha space brought together representatives of government institutions, the diplomatic corps, well-known figures from culture, science, and the arts, as well as art enthusiasts, young people, and foreign guests of the capital.

The collection is the result of a creative collaboration with the world-famous conceptual artist, Honored Artist of Azerbaijan Faig Ahmed, whose works have gained international recognition for their contemporary reinterpretation of traditional Azerbaijani carpet aesthetics.

The collection is released in a limited edition and includes seven unique designs, each produced in only ten copies. The series is based on the rich traditions of carpet weaving of the Guba school and Western Azerbaijan. The collection includes the carpets Turquoise Goychali, Midnight Gonaghkend, Spring Goychali, Rose Goychali, Ink Goychali, Crystal Goychali, and Magenta Gonaghkend. The work on the "From Sketch to Carpet" project took nearly two years. All items are handwoven from a high-quality combination of wool and silk.

Speaking at the opening, Chairman of the Board of the Azerkhalcha OJSC Honored Art Worker Emin Mammadov emphasized that special attention is given at the state level to the development and promotion of the ancient art of Azerbaijani carpet weaving. He also noted that on the occasion of the 10th anniversary of Azerkhalcha, 18 weavers and specialists were awarded state honors for their contribution to the development of national carpet art. The majority of the awardees were women artisans working in 11 production workshops of the company across various regions of the country.

"The Azerbaijani carpet for each of us is tradition, cultural heritage, and history. But it is contemporary artists who help keep it alive and relevant for the 21st century. That is why Faig Ahmed's work attracts great interest from leading galleries around the world. Today we have shown the path from the traditional carpet to a modern artistic interpretation. Here are presented both Guba carpets and carpets from Western Azerbaijan, reinterpreted through the language of contemporary art," Emin Mammadov said.

He added that thanks to such artists, Azerbaijan is able to present its art, carpet weaving, and culture in galleries and museums around the world.

The collection, created based on Faig Ahmed's artistic concepts and implemented jointly with the creative team of Azerkhalcha OJSC explores the interaction between tradition and innovation. Despite the use of modern digital technologies in creating the visual compositions, each carpet was entirely handwoven by experienced craftswomen in the company's regional workshops, preserving the centuries-old traditions of Azerbaijani carpet weaving.

Faig Ahmed, in turn, noted that carpets are not only part of cultural heritage but also a means of artistic interpretation of the world.

"Carpets are our history, culture, and immense strength. For an artist, working with such heritage is a great responsibility. I try to look at it first as a human being, and only then as an artist. I am always interested in the idea itself — the moment of its birth. It is this process that I tried to convey through the form of the carpet, one of the deepest art forms with a rich history. A person must be able to look inside themselves, find answers, and see their inner world. Because at the core of any art lies an idea," Faig Ahmed emphasized, separately noting the role of his teacher, People's Artist Natig Aliyev.

In 2026 Faig Ahmed became the first Azerbaijani artist to officially represent Azerbaijan at the 61st Venice Biennale with a solo project "The Attention". His multimedia installation was presented at the Azerbaijani national pavilion, organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation with the support of the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry.

Rector of the Azerbaijan State Academy of Fine Arts, People's Artist Natig Aliyev, noted that Faig Ahmed's work is recognizable due to its combination of traditional carpet motifs with digital distortions, optical illusions, melting effects, and pixel forms. He noted that this artistic language creates a vivid dialogue between cultural heritage and contemporary art.

The evening concluded with the presentation of the new carpet collection, which generated great interest and lively discussion among the guests. The exhibition clearly demonstrated how the centuries-old traditions of Azerbaijani carpet weaving can organically resonate in a contemporary artistic space, while preserving their identity and simultaneously opening new forms of creative expression.