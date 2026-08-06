Wildberries facility hit by falling drone debris

6 August 2026 11:22 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Air defense forces repelled a drone attack in Russia's Tver region overnight, but debris from one of the intercepted unmanned aerial vehicles damaged the facade of a Wildberries logistics complex, AzerNEWS reports.

Governor Vitaly Korolev said the falling wreckage caused minor damage to the exterior of the warehouse. No injuries were reported.

"As a result of the falling drone debris, the facade of the Wildberries logistics complex sustained minor damage. No one was injured," Korolev wrote on his channel on the Max messaging platform.

The latest incident follows another drone-related attack a day earlier, when a fire broke out at a Wildberries warehouse in Russia's Tula region after it was struck by an unmanned aerial vehicle. One person was injured in the attack.

Russian air defense forces said they intercepted 107 drones over the Tula region during the overnight assault.

Amid the continuing attacks, Kazakhstan's Minister of Trade, Arman Shakkaliyev, announced that Wildberries plans to build logistics warehouses in Kazakhstan. However, on August 5, the e-commerce company said it has no plans to relocate its main logistics hubs outside Russia, while confirming it will continue expanding its network by constructing new facilities abroad.