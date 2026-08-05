Russia fires 28 missiles at Kyiv Region, Ukrainian Air Force says none were intercepted

5 August 2026 15:17 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Russia launched a large-scale overnight attack on Kyiv and the surrounding Kyiv region, firing 28 missiles, none of which were intercepted, AzerNEWS reports, citing the Ukrainian Air Force.

Military officials said the assault targeted transportation and logistics hubs using a combination of 24 Iskander-M/S-400 ballistic missiles, four Zircon/Oniks cruise missiles, and 115 attack drones.

The attack marks one of the most significant missile barrages in recent weeks and highlights the growing pressure on Ukraine's air defense capabilities.

The latest strike comes after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned of a shortage of missiles for the Patriot air defense systems, which are primarily used to intercept Russian ballistic missile attacks.

According to Zelenskyy, Ukrainian forces managed to shoot down only one ballistic missile during Russia's missile assault on August 1, underscoring concerns over dwindling interceptor supplies as Moscow intensifies its long-range strikes.