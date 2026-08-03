Australia reports first mass wild bird die-off linked to H5 bird flu

3 August 2026 16:33 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Australia has recorded its first-ever mass die-off of wild birds caused by the H5 avian influenza virus, the government has announced, AzerNEWS reports.

According to broadcaster ABC, authorities have confirmed 78 cases of H5 bird flu in wild birds across several states. Of those, 58 cases were detected in South Australia, 10 in Western Australia, 7 in Victoria, 2 in New South Wales, and 1 in Queensland.

Agriculture Minister Julie Collins said the mass deaths had been anticipated.

"Unfortunately, we know that once the H5 virus spreads among wild animals and in the natural environment, it is impossible to prevent significant losses. We are now beginning to witness the first consequences," Collins said.

The minister confirmed that no infections have been detected in domestic poultry or commercial poultry farms, adding that the risk to human health remains low.