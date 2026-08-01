Historic WWII "ghost bridge" resurfaces as Danube water levels plunge

1 August 2026 22:43 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Severe drought conditions in Budapest have caused the Danube River to recede dramatically, revealing the remains of a temporary bridge destroyed during World War II, AzerNEWS reports.

The structure, known locally as the "ghost bridge," has re-emerged after decades underwater as the river's water level dropped to unusually low levels.

According to historical records, the temporary bridge was built during the final months of World War II to maintain transport links after permanent crossings had been damaged or destroyed.

Experts say the remains become visible only during prolonged periods of extreme drought. The site has since attracted the attention of local residents, tourists, photographers, and history enthusiasts eager to catch a rare glimpse of the wartime relic.

Researchers are currently documenting the condition of the structure, while environmental experts note that the exceptionally low water levels are another indication of the growing impact of climate change on Europe's major rivers.