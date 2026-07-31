Musk denies Tesla eyeing sale of China unit
Elon Musk, billionaire entrepreneur and the world's richest man with a net worth of $708.8 billion, according to Forbes, denied on Friday recent media reports that his company, Tesla Inc., is considering a sale of its China operations, AzerNEWS reports.
"Fake news," Musk wrote on X, sharing a post with the report. "This has never even come up in a discussion ever. Absurdly fake news. People should assume news is fake until proven otherwise," he added.
Furthermore, according to reports, advisers have evaluated several options, including a spin-off, a sale, or the termination of all operations, as the automaker is supposedly considering splitting off its China division to finance a possible merger with SpaceXAI.
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