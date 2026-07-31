Armenia's Catholicos Karekin II to stand trial in historic first over bishop dismissal

31 July 2026 12:22 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Catholicos Karekin II, the head of the Armenian Apostolic Church, is set to stand trial in what is being described as the first criminal case against the church's supreme leader in Armenia's modern history, AzerNEWS reports.

According to independent Armenian media outlet CivilNet, Karekin II and five senior church officials have been charged with deliberately obstructing the enforcement of a lawful court decision through alleged abuse of power.

The case stems from the dismissal of Bishop Gevorg Saroyan. Armenian authorities accuse Karekin II and other church leaders of refusing to comply with a court ruling ordering Saroyan's reinstatement.

Those expected to stand trial alongside the Catholicos are Archbishop Nathan Hovhannisyan, Archbishop Haykazun Najaryan, Bishop Vahan Hovhannesyan, Bishop Edgar Hakobyan, and Bishop Artur Hakobyan.

According to CivilNet, Karekin II and the five bishops have also been placed under a travel ban pending the legal proceedings.

Relations between the Church and Pashinyan's government have been tense since May 2025, with Pashinyan and others attacking Karekin II. As accusations against the Church and Karekin II specifically grew, Pashinyan made clear he was seeking to oust the Catholicos.

The case marks an unprecedented development in the relationship between the Armenian state and the Armenian Apostolic Church, which has played a central role in the country's religious and national identity.