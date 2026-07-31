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Friday, July 31, 2026

Gold slips as markets await Fed rate decision

31 July 2026 13:24 (UTC+04:00)
Gold slips as markets await Fed rate decision
Ulviyya Poladova
Ulviyya Poladova
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Gold prices moved lower on the COMEX division of the New York Mercantile Exchange, with the price of one troy ounce falling by ...

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