Iran said to have urged Hamas against signing Gaza deal

31 July 2026 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Iran attempted to convince Hamas not to sign the Gaza disarmament deal, but the group chose not to listen, Axios reporter Barak Ravid said, citing an unnamed US official, AzerNEWS reports.

Officials from Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) urged a Hamas delegation that visited Iran for the funeral of former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei against rushing into inking the agreement, the report said.

The officials instead urged the delegation to play for time, it added, citing an unnamed source with knowledge of the meeting.

United States President Donald Trump said that the Board of Peace reached an agreement for the "complete disarmament" of Hamas and all other armed groups in the Gaza Strip.

The agreement, he said, would be carried out in phases, with Israeli forces withdrawing once disarmament is completed, "and the International Stabilization Force will work with a new Palestinian police force to take responsibility for Gaza being safe for its residents and its neighbors."

Trump hailed the deal as a "critical step towards Gaza finally being governed by a new Palestinian government that will work closely with the Board of Peace to help the Palestinian people." At the same time, "Israel will have the security it deserves, with Gaza no longer used as a base for terror attacks," he added in a post on Truth Social.