National team claims silver, bronze medals at U17 World Wrestling Championships [PHOTOS]

The Greco-Roman wrestling competition at the U17 World
Championships in Baku has concluded, AzerNEWS
reports.
The Azerbaijani national team claimed three silver and three
bronze medals, collecting a total of 107 points to finish second in
the overall team standings.
The achievement highlights the strength and potential of
Azerbaijan's young wrestlers, who secured a place among the world's
leading teams at the prestigious international tournament.
Held in Baku, the U17 World Championships brought together the
best young wrestling talents from around the globe, with
Azerbaijan’s athletes making a strong impact across the Greco-Roman
wrestling events.
The U17 World Wrestling Championships are currently taking place
at the National Gymnastics Arena.
More than 650 athletes from around the world are participating
in the prestigious tournament, while the event is welcoming over
1,000 international guests who have arrived in Azerbaijan.
The championship programme begins with Greco-Roman wrestling
competitions, followed by the women’s wrestling events. In the
final days of the tournament, champions in freestyle wrestling are
being determined.
The competition is bringing together the world's most promising
young wrestlers, with Baku serving as the host city for this major
international sporting event.
The U17 World Wrestling Championships in Baku will last until
August 2.