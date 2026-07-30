National team claims silver, bronze medals at U17 World Wrestling Championships [PHOTOS]

The Greco-Roman wrestling competition at the U17 World Championships in Baku has concluded, AzerNEWS reports.

The Azerbaijani national team claimed three silver and three bronze medals, collecting a total of 107 points to finish second in the overall team standings.

The achievement highlights the strength and potential of Azerbaijan's young wrestlers, who secured a place among the world's leading teams at the prestigious international tournament.

Held in Baku, the U17 World Championships brought together the best young wrestling talents from around the globe, with Azerbaijan’s athletes making a strong impact across the Greco-Roman wrestling events.

The U17 World Wrestling Championships are currently taking place at the National Gymnastics Arena.

More than 650 athletes from around the world are participating in the prestigious tournament, while the event is welcoming over 1,000 international guests who have arrived in Azerbaijan.

The championship programme begins with Greco-Roman wrestling competitions, followed by the women’s wrestling events. In the final days of the tournament, champions in freestyle wrestling are being determined.

The competition is bringing together the world's most promising young wrestlers, with Baku serving as the host city for this major international sporting event.

The U17 World Wrestling Championships in Baku will last until August 2.