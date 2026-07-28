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Tuesday, July 28, 2026

Azerbaijan records sharp rise in copper concentrate production

28 July 2026 17:29 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan records sharp rise in copper concentrate production
Ulviyya Poladova
Ulviyya Poladova
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Azerbaijan’s copper concentrate production reached 8,831.3 tons in January-June this year, increasing by 7,642.5 tons, or 7.4 times, compared with the same period last year. According to the State Statistics Committee, as of July 1, finished product inventories stood at...

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