Azerbaijan assesses IT specialists working in public libraries

28 July 2026 16:33 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijan's Culture Ministry has completed the attestation process for a group of IT specialists employed across the country's public library network, as part of broader efforts to modernize library services and strengthen digital capacity, AzerNEWS reports citing Azertag.

Speaking to local media, Deputy Minister of Culture Farid Jafarov said the assessment was designed to evaluate employees' professional competencies and determine their suitability for their current positions.

More than 1,100 employees took part in the attestation, including IT specialists working in district and city central libraries as well as village, settlement, and branch libraries.

Jafarov said the process was carried out by attestation commissions comprising IT professionals, experienced librarians, and members of university academic staff.

"The attestation commissions have now completed their work. While the primary focus of the assessment was participants' knowledge and skills in information and communication technologies, their understanding of library legislation, professional responsibilities, and practical experience was also taken into account. The preliminary results are currently being processed, and statistical data are expected to be announced in the coming days," he said.

The deputy minister noted that the initiative is aligned with the "Azerbaijani Culture – 2040" Concept, approved by President Ilham Aliyev earlier this year. According to Jafarov, one of the strategy's key priorities is bringing library services in line with modern standards and international trends while improving access to literature and enhancing the quality of services provided to readers.

He added that public libraries face a number of important tasks under the strategy, including accelerating digital transformation, expanding technological opportunities for users, and introducing modern library services.