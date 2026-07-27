Ukraine's Zelenskyy seeks major drone partnership with UK

27 July 2026 16:28 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has expressed interest in establishing a major drone partnership with the United Kingdom, including the possibility of building a large-scale drone manufacturing facility in Britain and sharing advanced technologies with partners, AzerNEWS reports.

In an interview with Sky News, Zelenskyy said Ukraine is ready to share its battlefield experience and expertise in drone technology with the UK, while hoping for reciprocal cooperation.

"We’re ready to share all our experience with the UK, and I hope that the UK will do the same, so we need to make this drone deal very strong," Zelenskyy noted.

He also stressed that he spoke by phone with Andy Burnham after his appointment as prime minister, describing the conversation as "a good one," although the two sides did not discuss major issues in detail.

"I had a phone conversation, a very good phone conversation with the new prime minister. I congratulated him. We discussed some basic things, but without details, because I understand what it means when you have just become a leader," he added.

Earlier, media reports indicated that the United Kingdom had signed contracts with several companies to develop its first ballistic missile in more than half a century, as London seeks both to support Ukraine and reduce Europe’s dependence on US-made weapons.

Image: Sky News