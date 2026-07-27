Azerbaijan spends AZN 1.06 bln on reconstruction of liberated territories in H1 2026

27 July 2026 15:13 (UTC+04:00)

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For the purpose of reconstruction and restoration of the territories liberated from occupation, AZN 1.0641 billion, or 30.4% of the funds envisaged for the year, was used during January-June of this year based on cash order documents submitted by contracting organizations for the relevant projects. The Finance Ministry stated that AZN...

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