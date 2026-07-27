Azerbaijan spends AZN 1.06 bln on reconstruction of liberated territories in H1 2026
For the purpose of reconstruction and restoration of the territories liberated from occupation, AZN 1.0641 billion, or 30.4% of the funds envisaged for the year, was used during January-June of this year based on cash order documents submitted by contracting organizations for the relevant projects. The Finance Ministry stated that AZN...
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