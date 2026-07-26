Tanker strikes mine in Strait of Hormuz
A tanker traveling along a route not agreed with Iran struck a mine in the Strait of Hormuz, AzerNEWS reports citing foreign media.
The incident occurred in the Strait of Hormuz.No further details about the incident have been provided.
It should be recalled that after the latest ceasefire agreement between Washington and Tehran, the United States launched strikes on Iranian territory on July 8. The move was reportedly carried out in response to an attack on a commercial vessel in the Strait of Hormuz.
Iran, in turn, began carrying out strikes against U.S. targets in the Middle East, including in Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, and Oman.
The parties agreed to halt hostilities on July 24.
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