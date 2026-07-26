Neftchi team eliminated from UEFA Women's Champions League Qualifying Round
Neftchi's women's football team has played in the final match of the first qualifying round of the UEFA Women's Champions League, AzerNEWS reports.
The team coached by Siyasat Asgarov faced Greece's PAOK in the decisive match of Group 1.
The match, held in the Greek city of Veria, ended with a 3-0 victory for PAOK. As a result, the hosts advanced to the second qualifying round, while the Baku-based club ended its campaign in the tournament.
Note that Neftchi had defeated Montenegro’s Budućnost in the semi-final of the qualifying round.
The UEFA Women's European Championship (UEFA Women's EURO) is the premier international football competition for women’s national teams in Europe, founded in 1984.
Held every four years, it is currently won by England (2022, 2025), while Germany holds the record for most titles. The next tournament is hosted by Switzerland in 2025
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