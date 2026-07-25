Turkish pop stars EDIS and Emre Altuğ honoured with stars at Sea Breeze Walk of Fame [PHOTOS]

25 July 2026 09:54 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Turkish pop stars EDIS and Emre Altuğ have been honoured with their own stars at the Sea Breeze Walk of Fame, with a ceremony held at the Sea Breeze resort in Baku.

The new stars dedicated to the two artists have become part of the Walk of Fame, a space created to honour prominent figures who have made significant contributions to global creative industries.

EDIS and Emre Altuğ attended the ceremony in person, meeting journalists and fans and sharing their impressions of their time in Azerbaijan.

EDIS said he was always happy to return to Baku, describing the Azerbaijani capital as a city that presents a new face on every visit. He praised its atmosphere, modern appearance and hospitality, while saying that Sea Breeze had made a particularly strong impression on him.

According to the singer, Sea Breeze continues to grow and develop each year, becoming one of the most impressive destinations for leisure and international music events.

EDIS, a Turkish singer and songwriter, is regarded as one of the leading figures in contemporary Turkish pop music. Born in London and raised in Izmir, he began his music career in the 2010s and rose to prominence with hits including Benim Ol, Dudak, Çok Çok, Martılar and Arıyorum. He is known for his modern sound and energetic live performances and is considered one of the key representatives of a new generation of Turkish pop.

Emre Altuğ is a Turkish singer, actor and songwriter. After studying theatre, he built a successful career across music, film and television. He began his music career in the 1990s and has since released several studio albums, becoming one of the best-known names in Turkish popular music.

The Sea Breeze Walk of Fame is described as Azerbaijan's first and only Walk of Fame dedicated to prominent figures from culture, the arts and public life. Its collection currently features 28 distinguished personalities, including Muslim Magomayev, David Foster, Rustam and Maqsud Ibrahimbeyovs and Vagif Mustafazade. The collection continues to grow, bringing together figures whose creative work has left a lasting mark on global cultural history.