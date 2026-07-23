Donald Trump reportedly backs Infantino for next UN secretary-general

23 July 2026 11:32 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

US President Donald Trump wants FIFA President Gianni Infantino to become the next secretary-general of the United Nations, according to a report by the New York Post, citing a source familiar with the matter, AzerNEWS reports.

The source said Trump believes Infantino is "respected by everyone around the world" and has a unique ability to bring people together.

The report comes after Infantino strengthened ties with Trump during this year's FIFA World Cup, where the FIFA president made several public appearances alongside the US leader. In December, Infantino also presented Trump with FIFA's inaugural Peace Prize.

Current UN Secretary-General António Guterres is due to complete his second five-year term on December 31, 2026. Under Article 97 of the UN Charter, his successor must be recommended by the 15-member UN Security Council and approved by the UN General Assembly. Any of the Security Council's five permanent members can block a candidate by exercising their veto.

Trump has frequently criticized the United Nations for what he considers its ineffective response to major international conflicts. Since returning to office, his administration has significantly reduced US funding for the organization and withdrawn from several UN-affiliated bodies, including the World Health Organization (WHO).

Last year, Trump also established a US-led Board of Peace, prompting speculation that it could serve as an alternative mechanism for international conflict resolution. The White House denied those claims at the time.